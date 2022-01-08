Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MRSN stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

