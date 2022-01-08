JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

INBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Inhibrx stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $204,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

