Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Up 19.5% in December

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 642,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NSP stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

