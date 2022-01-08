PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,073 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $105.71.

