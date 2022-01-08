PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $134.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

