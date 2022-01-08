Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after buying an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after buying an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

