UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 41.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 84,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.