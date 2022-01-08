Xponance Inc. Has $640,000 Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,254,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,204 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

