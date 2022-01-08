Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10,109.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter.

SIVR stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

