UBS Group Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.30.

SHW stock opened at $323.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

