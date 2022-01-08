UBS Group Cuts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $89.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.29.

WLK stock opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

