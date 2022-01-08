MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MasTec have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from its substantial presence in the telecommunications market, which includes significant 5G build out capabilities, exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage. With the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure, including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the infrastructure spending for 2022 despite uncertain market conditions. A strong backlog level provides it with solid visibility for growth in 2022 and beyond. However, earnings declined 1.1% from the year-ago period in the third-quarter 2021 due to lower margins across businesses (except Electrical Transmission). COVID-related disruptions and volatility in the energy market are persistent concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MTZ stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in MasTec by 492.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

