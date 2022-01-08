UBS Group Raises Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $25.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $567.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.24 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.