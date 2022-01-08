Xponance Inc. Has $696,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $164.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.84 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

