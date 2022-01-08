Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Allakos worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLK opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

