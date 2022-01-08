Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 95.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

