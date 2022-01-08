Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.