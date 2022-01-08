Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $29.18

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $30.41. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 13,953 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

