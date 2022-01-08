One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis upped their price target on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.83.

NYSE OLP opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.