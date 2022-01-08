Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.85. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

