C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,265 shares of company stock worth $87,052. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

