TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGBD. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $758.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TCG BDC by 9.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.