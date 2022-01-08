Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NCR by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 10.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NCR opened at $41.53 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

