Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $41.53 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

