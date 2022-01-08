Amalgamated Bank Sells 923 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $287,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 37.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $13,264,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

