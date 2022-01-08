Deutsche Bank AG Sells 400,032 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 36.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 83,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.50 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

