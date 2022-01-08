Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,986 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 733,108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Antero Resources worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $52,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $190,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $236,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

