Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,930 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $21,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

