Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 179,937 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

