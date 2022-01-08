Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Decreases By 29.6%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

