Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Drops By 29.8%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 965,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.21. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

