Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.29.

Shares of CPT opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

