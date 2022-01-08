BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

