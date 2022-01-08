Deutsche Bank AG Sells 499 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

