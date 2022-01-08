Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after buying an additional 287,107 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 207.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 246,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

