Deutsche Bank AG Sells 58,997 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LW opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

