Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 231,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

