Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $171,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

