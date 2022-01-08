Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

