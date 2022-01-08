Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $2,613,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $155.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

