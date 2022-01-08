Citigroup Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.10.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.