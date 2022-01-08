3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems’ profitability is likely to continue hurting from the incremental sales generated from the lower-margin products. It has been witnessing declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix. The company tries to mitigate the gross margin contraction by lowering operating expenses. Nonetheless, we opine that it will be a tough task for the company to lower operating expenses as it will have to continue to invest in marketing and research & development to generate higher sales, which will weigh on the company’s operating margins. However, continued strength in the industrial segment and growing demand from healthcare customers is likely to boost the top-line in the near-term. Moreover, divestments of Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses have helped it utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after buying an additional 600,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after buying an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

