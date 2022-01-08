CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CURO opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $663.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CURO Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

