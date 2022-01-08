3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems’ profitability is likely to continue hurting from the incremental sales generated from the lower-margin products. It has been witnessing declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix. The company tries to mitigate the gross margin contraction by lowering operating expenses. Nonetheless, we opine that it will be a tough task for the company to lower operating expenses as it will have to continue to invest in marketing and research & development to generate higher sales, which will weigh on the company’s operating margins. However, continued strength in the industrial segment and growing demand from healthcare customers is likely to boost the top-line in the near-term. Moreover, divestments of Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses have helped it utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NYSE:DDD opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

