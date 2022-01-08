Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $125.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

