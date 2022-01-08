BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. BP has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

