Brokerages Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT at $650.00

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $650.00.

SALRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

