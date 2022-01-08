Insider Selling: Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Sells 1,623 Shares of Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.35. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Materion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 2,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

