Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 147,488 shares.The stock last traded at $46.46 and had previously closed at $47.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

