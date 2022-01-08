Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent exited the fiscal first quarter with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year uptick in in both the top and bottom lines is impressive. Performances of the majority of its segments for the quarter are also encouraging. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Product launches also raise our optimism. The expansion of both margins bodes well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation along with integrated development and product supply chain solutions is encouraging. A raised financial outlook for the year also heightens our positivity regarding the stock. Over the past year, Catalent has outperformed the industry. Yet, persistent soft revenues in the Oral and Specialty Delivery arm is concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,009,036 shares of company stock worth $389,069,498 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

